Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.98.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

