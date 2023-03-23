Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Waage Christian Purchases 18,500 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Waage Christian acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gossamer Bio Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of GOSS opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
