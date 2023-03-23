Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379,922 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 2.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.26% of Graphic Packaging worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 370,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

