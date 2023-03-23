Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million. Greenbrier Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.86%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

