Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million. Greenbrier Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.55 million, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

