Grin Price Up 10.4% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Grin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $997,198.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,214.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00329705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00546744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00456420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

