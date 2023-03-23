Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Acquires $20,350.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Landesberg acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $20,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stuart Landesberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Stuart Landesberg acquired 60,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

