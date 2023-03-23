Grove Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

