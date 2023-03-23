Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$39.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$107.55 million, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

