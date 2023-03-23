Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.98 and traded as high as C$39.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$107.55 million, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
