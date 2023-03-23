Guardian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 50,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,417. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

