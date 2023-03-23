Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. 210,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

