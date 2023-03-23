Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust comprises about 1.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

