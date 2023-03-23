Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 182.26 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.14 million, a P/E ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.73. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 160.83 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($3.94).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
