Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 182.26 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.14 million, a P/E ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.73. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 160.83 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($3.94).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

