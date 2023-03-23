Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,181. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

