Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.25% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,795. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

