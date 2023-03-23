Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded up $7.43 on Thursday, hitting $223.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

