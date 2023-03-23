Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $1.55 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.