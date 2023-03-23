Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $11.71 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,000. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,009,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.30. 24,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

