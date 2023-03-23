Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PODD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.91. 184,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,057. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $326.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5,252.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a 200 day moving average of $279.97.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

