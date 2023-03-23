Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $9.52 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Paylocity makes up about 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $6.37 on Thursday, reaching $183.54. 49,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $212.38. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

