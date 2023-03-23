Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 20,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 2.49% of Park City Group worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

