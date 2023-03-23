Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,000. Bentley Systems comprises 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.11% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 137,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

