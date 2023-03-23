Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 13,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetEase by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ NTES traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 735,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,332. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

