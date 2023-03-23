Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,806 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.67. 565,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

