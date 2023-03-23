Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,333 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $52.23 on Thursday, hitting $803.53. 941,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $812.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

