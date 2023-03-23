Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,903 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,876. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

