Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,000. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 133,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

