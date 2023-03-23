Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $15.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

