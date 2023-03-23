Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

