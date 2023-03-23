Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $24.10 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $24.10 million and $791,651.69 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $35.39 or 0.00128554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

