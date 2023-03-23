HC Wainwright Cuts PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target to $35.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PMVP stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

