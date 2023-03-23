HC Wainwright Weighs in on Galera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Galera Therapeutics

Shares of GRTX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at $557,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.