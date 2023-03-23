Head-To-Head Analysis: DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat -34,104.96% -90.93% -87.86% TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DatChat and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A TechTarget $297.49 million 3.34 $41.61 million $1.30 26.64

Analyst Ratings

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DatChat and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

TechTarget has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than DatChat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of DatChat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DatChat has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats DatChat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

