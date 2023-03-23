Head to Head Review: Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Rivals

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.16 Forge Global Competitors $7.07 billion $656.15 million 30.18

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forge Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 106.85%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

