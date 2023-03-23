Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $33.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018355 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,684 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,683.804386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0605878 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $50,517,532.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.