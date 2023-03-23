Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
NYSE HLX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.79.
Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.