HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

