Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.50

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.99 ($0.44), with a volume of 57452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of 3,700.00.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

