Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.50

Hercules Site Services Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.50

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.99 ($0.44), with a volume of 57452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.45).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of 3,700.00.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Featured Stories

