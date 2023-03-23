Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.46

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 62015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Heritage Financial Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $755.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Heritage Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage Financial Company Profile
Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.
