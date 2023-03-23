Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.40.

HRTG stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

