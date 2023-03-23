HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.17. 457,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.