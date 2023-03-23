HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

