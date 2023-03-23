HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 10,084,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,844,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

