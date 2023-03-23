HFG Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $198.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

