HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.79. 316,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

