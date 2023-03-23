HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $520,075.80

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $520,075.80 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00200462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.08 or 0.99981773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01146773 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $538,398.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

