HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 56,375 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,439,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,073,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

