Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.