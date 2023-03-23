Hooked Protocol Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.57 million and $61.86 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00007041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00364583 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.03 or 0.26503919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.95707868 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $70,884,534.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.