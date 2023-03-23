Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1086065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

